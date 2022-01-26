Cinema price for this Anker mini projector with Android

The model that concerns us today has the name Anker Nebula Capsule Smart , an ideal mini project to place in any corner of our house with total comfort. Something that is possible thanks to its reduced dimensions of only 6.8 x 6.8 x 12 cm and a light weight of 471.74 grams.

Anker is one of those lifelong brands that makes us feel safer. We know that they will not disappoint us, as their long history has been built on an impeccable work ethic and products that always offer the customer the highest quality. Such is the case of our protagonist today. So, if you want to know more about it and its price, we invite you to continue reading.

Of course, what we value most when we think about buying a projector is the image quality that it can offer us. Well, we can say without a doubt that this Anker is one of the best on the market in this section, thanks to its advanced algorithms. DLP IntelliBrightwhich will allow us to have high-quality images of up to 100 inches, without noticing symptoms of pixelation or loss of sharpness at any time.

Another of the sections where this mini projector more than meets is in its battery. The Anker Nebula Capsule Smart is able to offer us some 4 uninterrupted hours of autonomya perfect duration to be able to watch our favorite movies or series without thinking too much about the charger.

Lastly, we also can’t forget to mention the amazing sound of this item. The Anker projector is equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, which will allow us to enjoy a very immersive sound experience, similar to that of a movie theater. Without a doubt, another reason why we are talking about one of the best projectors on the market.

an incredible offer

If you want to enjoy the feeling of a movie theater but in the comfort of your own home, you won’t find a cheaper opportunity than this. And it is that, as a general rule, the Anker projector that concerns us today usually costs around 319 euros. However, thanks to an offer we found on the Amazon website, it can now be ours. for only 269 euros.

Of course, it is a real bargain, especially if we take into account that we are talking about a first-rate article. We will rarely find a projector in this category for less than 300 euros, so it is time to take advantage.