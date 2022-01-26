Cinnamon is leaving! Chivas puts a price on Jesús Angulo

In the last hours the version began to sound that the Orlando City of the MLS is interested in the services of the Chivas de Guadalajara midfielder, Jesus Angle for the next campaign, so lthe rojiblanca leadership is very clear about the price that they are going to put to one of their most outstanding elements of the last tournaments.

For him Sacred Flock It is clear that they are not going to part with the talented footballer for less than eight million of dollars, which was the amount paid to Necaxa for his services in 2019, According to information from the journalist David Medrano, for this reason it will not be so easy for “Canelo” to leave the Perla Tapatia because of the great interest that the coach of the American team has, Oscar Couple.

And it is that the Colombian helmsman met Angulo in his time with the Xolos de Tijuana, that is why he asked his leadership to make an effort for the Sinaloan, who has become the best rojiblanco reinforcement in the Ricardo Peláez era, even though in this tournament Closure 2022 has lost ownership, because both Uriel Antuna as Alexis Peña are no longer on campus and Cristian Calderón has not turned out as expected either.

“What Pareja did not inform their leaders is that Guadalajara two years ago paid eight million dollars for the Sinaloan, which means that if they are truly interested, they will have to submit an offer above that amount”, It was part of what the renowned communicator published in the Récord newspaper.

Chivas is not happy with Jesús Angulo

The leadership of Guadalajara not entirely happy with Jesús Angulo due to his YouTube channel where he interviews Chivas players and some secrets of the institution are aired, such as the day Fernando Beltran revealed that there were cockroaches in the red and white clubhouse or when the “Chicote” Calderon mentioned that he arrived “touched” at the training with Necaxa, making his indiscipline evident.