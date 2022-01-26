Communicator Maya Valle dies

Messages highlighting her people skills, professionalism and attitude towards life have been published on the Facebook page of the communicator Maya Valle, who died yesterday.

Among these, that of the psychologist Mercedes Rodríguez, who described her as an ingenious and brave woman.

“Here thinking and remembering, sad, with the news of the unexpected death of Maya Valle. Maya was an intelligent, brave, resourceful, self-confident woman. When there was not much talk about motivation, she was already giving workshops and had radio programs on these topics. She endeared herself with her people skills. She was looking for a way around everything. She didn’t cause problems for anyone. Rather, she was always willing to seek answers, fair solutions. She grew up and helped many of her generation to grow up. With her example, we broke molds and wanted to assert ourselves in freedom and hope. Maya’s place is not filled by anyone. Her talents, her dreams, her wings and her hugs were great. In this past decade she has been an enthusiastic AARP contributor. She gave everything with love and for love. Her good humor, her elegance, her professionalism and her unique way of reinventing herself and loving life remain in our hearts. We continue to love you, Maya, until eternity,” Rodríguez shared.

Valle, who stood out as a motivational communicator and author, had three decades in the field of communications, in which she worked on radio and television. According to her page, for more than ten years she produced and hosted “That’s Life,” the first educational/motivational program on a news station, La Superkadena Noticiosa. For six years she also produced and hosted a daily program “Día a día con Maya Valle,” an educational, social and community interest program.

Her professional career began in the PR Convention Bureau. Then, for ten years, she was the Public Relations coordinator for WAPA-TV. She was Director of Sales and Marketing for San Juan City Magazine and Director of Sales and Marketing for Publicaciones Unidas, a division of Editorial Televisa in Puerto Rico.