“Coward of crap”: Carlos Trejo reacts to the viral video where Alfredo Adame appears

After some videos went viral on social networks in which Alfredo Adame stars in a street fight in Mexico Citythe ghostbusters Carlos Trejo reacted and called the driver “cowardly” for struggling with a woman, and reiterated that he accepts the driver’s challenge to get into the ring.

In the videos, Alfredo Adame can be seen hitting a car, from which some people get out, including a woman, and starts a struggle in which a man throws punches, while the woman He snatches the cell phone from the driver. After the videos were published, Carlos Trejo did not remain silent and through a video he expressed what he thought of seeing how Adame was aggressive against a woman.

“I was in the gym and all these videos began to reach me, where they attacked and beat the lady, how barbaric, everyone realized how this guy arrives and starts hitting this woman and the woman got down to defend herself and from there he takes his cell phone, but there you can see how far this goes Coward“He expresses in his video.

The fight of Carlos Trejo vs. Alfredo Adame

Through his Twitter account, Carlos Trejó expressed his opinion.

“Bravo coward of filth hahahahaha they left you like a rat hahahaha lying on the street hahahaha (sic),” he wrote.

In turn, Trejo took the opportunity to accept the challenge that Adame once made him to face in a ringthe only thing that is needed is for Alfredo Adame to withdraw the restraining order that he imposed on the paranormal investigator.

“It just came out in a magazine, he is challenging me again to blows and he is putting Alberto del Río from WWE so that he can be the company, you know that I don’t give up, let him remove the restraining order and we jam him and nothing else to finish disgracing the unhappy, because here we are men, not clowns, “he expressed on his social networks.

DO