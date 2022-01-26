Creators of ‘rojadirecta.com’ will be tried and end up in prison with millionaire bail

2022-01-26

Justice takes one Direct red to piracy. The famous website that illegally transmits sports broadcasts worldwide has received an ultimatum in Spain, the country from which they originate. On Tuesday it was confirmed by the court of Instruction number 1 of La Coruña the order to open an oral trial against the creator of 'Rojadirecta.com', along with five other accused of crimes corresponding to intellectual property and obtaining benefits from this illicit activity, partners of the head of the pirate project.

The website offered a list of links where sports content marketed by The league or Channel +, large Spanish chains, among other international entities. Even when access to the page is free for the user, the owners of Direct red Millions of euros entered in what was advertising and the collection of commissions from the diversion of traffic to portals of sports betting houses.

The criminal process for the creators of the illegal transmission website began in 2016, evidencing in one of its judicial reports the entry of more than eleven million euros into one of the bank accounts of the Direct red. The judge has previously ordered to freeze some of the company’s accounts, according to reports from The league, the most affected by the illicit act of transmission. The Provincial Court of La Coruña must establish the date for the beginning of the oral hearings. Neymar’s confessions in his documentary series ‘The perfect chaos’: “Messi found me crying in the bathroom” – The legal charges against the Roja Directa company – 1. The prosecutor requests four years in prison for the creator of Rojadirecta.com and sentences of two years and three months for the rest of the defendants, as well as the cessation of the activity of the aforementioned websites. – The bail for this has been set at four million “given the special economic importance of the profits obtained and the damages caused, according to the prosecutor’s conclusions.”