Cuba will present a file of its Sovereign vaccines to the WHO

Cuba reported on Monday that in the coming days it will formally present the dossier of its Sovereign 02 and Sovereign Plus vaccines to the World Health Organization (WHO) to seek the endorsement of that body.

In 2021, initial meetings were held with the WHO and, in the previous months, scientists and authorities on the island carried out recognition procedures before the regulatory entities of countries such as Mexico or Argentina as “a first exercise” to improve the dossier that will finally be delivered. to the WHO, the director of the Finlay Institute, Vicente Vérez, explained to a group of journalists.

Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus were created and developed by Finlay. The Caribbean nation is the only Latin American nation that produces its own antigens. Cuba also has a third vaccine: Abdala.

“The process takes months and costs a lot,” explained Vérez. “We have very valuable clinical data, of a first level,” added the scientist in relation to the results of the island’s vaccines to combat the virus, although in terms of infrastructure and production processes some elements still need to be adjusted, he acknowledged.

Vérez indicated that the other Cuban vaccine, Abdala —produced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, a Finlay colleague institution—, has already started the process before the WHO, although he did not report the date. In Cuba all the development of science and therefore both institutions are state-owned.

In recent weeks, the Mexican health authorities gave the go-ahead for Abdala. The island’s vaccines were also exported to Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran and Vietnam.

Cuba completed the vaccination scheme for almost 90% of its population with its three products, while it began a reinforcement program with a view to stopping the advance of the omicron variant, which arrived on the island after it reopened its economy and its international flights last November.

Throughout 2021, some 37 million doses of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus were produced and currently the capacity was expanded to manufacture some 10,000 million doses per month, indicated Vérez.

Cuba is currently on a plateau of COVID-19 infections with some 3,000 new daily cases that began to increase after having relative control — less than 100 positives each day — in the month of November.

Since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, 1,025,419 infected patients have been reported on the island, of whom 8,367 have died.