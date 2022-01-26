Cuban actor Erdwin Fernández arrives in Miami

Cuban actor Erdwin Fernández is currently in the city of Miami, as confirmed by the artist himself on his social networks.

Fernández shared a photo with his wife in the Ermita de la Caridad area this Saturday. “Happy Theater Day to all my Cuban friends. God bless you always,” he wrote.

In the comments of the publication, several Internet users congratulated him and the artist confirmed that he was in Miami, without clarifying whether it is a temporary or permanent trip.

Several of his colleagues and friends left comments on the publication congratulating him on his arrival and wishing him the best in his new life.

In recent months, Erdwin has maintained a critical attitude against human rights violations in Cuba. She recently condemned on her social networks the acts of repudiation that the authorities organized against several of the members of the Archipiélago platform who planned to leave their homes for the civic march called on November 15.

“The Acts of Repudiation…the Acts of Public Disorder, acts ‘punishable’ by Law, acts carried out in my opinion by rabble people, or by ‘educated’ cowards,” he commented on Facebook.

“But the worst is not that, the worst, the most infamous, the most outrageous is that at this point, in full 2021, after so many studies, education by our family, reading so much and fighting to acquire knowledge and improve ourselves, there are people who want to convince us that these are ‘spontaneous acts’ of the offended people, at this point!”, he added.

Fernández has starred in popular movies and television series in Cuba as The Medallion, Scent Oak and the Prince of Foxes, among other.

