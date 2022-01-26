Daniella Chávez appears in a bridal outfit, flirty version | INSTAGRAM

The social networks of Daniella Chávez will be upside down, all thanks to the fact that the model Chilean appeared wearing an impressive bridal attire but in a flirtatious version, in her pure style.

The young Influencer originally from chili She left her fans very impressed, this time in a way that no one expected, dressed as a bride but with a set that is only made up of a body, a light, some slippers, the cape and the veil.

This is the last post on your Instagram official, a piece of entertainment in which she wrote that she said yes, insinuating that she is about to get married or that she has even already done so, although at the moment we are not sure if she did or not, they have asked her many questions and she has not wanted to answer .

Daniella of course I take advantage of the moment to show off her beauty, once again his admirers enjoyed his charms and now in a very special way, the video is very well received and has accumulated hundreds of thousands of views so far.

In addition, the likes also continue to grow, the famous girl She never stops harvesting all the effort you have made in recent years to model and share the most beautiful content, always well focused on her own and with goals to meet.

Daniella Chávez shares her great happiness modeling and a video that surprised her fans.



Daniella Chávez now if she left us all without knowing what to think about it, possibly she has not even done it today, in fact through her stories she was sharing that she was shopping in a place where the stores are very exclusive and faces.

Apparently the model has everything well planned, she has time to work and also to take a break, taking advantage of the fact that she lives in Miami, Florida, in the city of her dreams where she has managed to enjoy herself a lot.

Stay on Show News and keep discovering the news, curiosities and everything interesting that arises about Daniella and her fellow models, as well as the best news in the entertainment world.