Decisive meeting to define Dembélé’s future at Barça

Mateu Alemany, sports director of FC Barcelona and Moussa Sisoko, representative of Ousmane Dembele, they plan to face between this Monday the 24th and Tuesday the 25th of January the situation of the French winger at the Camp Nou: Out of the calls for Xavi Hernández’s team due to his non-renewal with the Barça club, while his contract expires on June 30.

Moussa Sisoko lands in Barcelona at the beginning of this week with the aim of talking with his client, a Ousmane Dembélé very upset by the position that Barça has adopted to exclude him from the calls, and to return to the table of the culé entity a counter offer of renewal that would happen because from the club they decide to raise their last economic offer.

Dembélé attended the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper on Monday. Xavi decided to call a post-match training session for those who played against Alavés on Monday morning and a full session for the rest of the squad. The French winger, unlike on Sunday, has appeared in the aforementioned field to complete his training.

From the perspective of the footballer and his entourage, they maintain the idea that they have not been in charge of closing the negotiations, but that it was Barça itself that decided to settle the issue, and they are surprised by the role they have adopted in recent days coach Xavi Hernández, who decided to refer to the club’s strategy. Despite everything, representative and player maintain that their desire is to continue with the talks because they assure that Dembélé’s intention is to renew for Barça.

Distanced positions despite the ‘desire for agreement’

From Barcelona they insist that They maintain their wish that Ousmane extend his contract, which ends in the summer, and that his offer is still on the table for the footballer and his representative to sign. They also make it clear that the quantities and conditions offered are the best that can tend to the French international today.

Therefore, everything indicates that both parties want to hurry up the week of negotiations offered by the winter market until January 31, although both parties are entrenched in their positions. A situation that for the moment leaves Dembélé out of Xavi Hernández’s calls, which represents a complicated scenario after the Frenchman did not attend the preparatory session on Sunday, alleging “gastric indisposition”.