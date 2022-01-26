Did Yalitza Aparicio get married in secret?

Yalitza Aparicio changed from being a Mexican teacher to being one of the most recognized actresses in the world of entertainment at an international level, since after her debut on the big screen for the film Roma by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, in 2018, she has not stopped be questioned about her personal life, but the question now is, did she marry in secret?

Yalitza Aparicio is originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca and is 29 years old. In her hometown she worked as a preschool teacher, however, after a stroke of fate her life took a 180 degree turn.

Aparicio has been part, since 2020, of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization responsible for awarding the Oscar Awards; Time magazine named her “the best performance of the year” in 2018 and she also one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Likewise, she is now part of the United Nations Organization as an ambassador for indigenous peoples; and she was included in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world during 2019.

Now, Yalitza is much more than an actress, she is an ambassador of diversity and she has stated this in interviews with different media.

Did Yalitza Aparicio get married?

As one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry, Aparicio does not escape rumors or uncomfortable questions. This time they caught her at the airport and the tumult of journalists did not hesitate to ask her about her alleged millionaire bank accounts, how her English classes are going and if her love life is on the eve of the altar.

One of the journalists tells her that there is a rumor that she got married in secret, to which the actress laughs:

“I have lost my ground and humility so much that I didn’t even invite myself to my wedding,” said the actress in a mocking tone.

He confirms that he did not secretly marry.