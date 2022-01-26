Do you use PayPal or Venmo to charge for services? If you receive more than $600 you must report it to the IRS | Univision Money News

Beginning this year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) made a tax filing rule change that could affect certain users who regularly use payment applications such as PayPal, Venmo or CashApp.
According to the IRS, anyone who receives more than $600 for goods or services Using these applications, you will need to report your income when you file your taxes. If the money is received for personal use, regardless of the amount, it will remain tax-free.
This rule came into force on January 1 and although it does not represent an additional tax, it seeks make it more difficult for someone to evade existing taxes owed if they are paid through an application for commercial transactions.
A business transaction is defined as payment for a good or service, including tips. Personal transactions it doesn’t include are, for example, if a friend makes a deposit for a dinner refund or receives money to pay for a group gift.
It also excludes those who sell a personal item at a loss, such as a used appliance that is priced less than how you originally purchased it.
If the amount and purpose are met, payment application providers must now issue the user and the IRS a 1099-K form on your business transactions if, combined, they add up to more than $600 a year.
In an explanatory document about the new changes, the IRS said the new measures also apply to people who sell items on internet auction sites like eBay and to people who “run a Christmas craft business” as long as they accept credit card payments through these apps.
The change to the tax code took effect as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID-19 response bill passed in March. Before, you only needed to do this if you had more than 200 business transactions in a year totaling at least $20,000.
How to label a personal or business transaction
Both “PayPal and Venmo offer a way for customers to label their peer-to-peer transactions (P2P) such as personal/friends and family or goods and services by choosing the appropriate category for each transaction.”
“Users must select Goods and Services as long as they send money to another user to buy an itemlike a couch from a local ad listing or concert tickets, or paying for a service,” PayPal said.
What is a 1099-K form?
According to the IRS site, Form 1099-K Third Party Network and Payment Card Transactions is an IRS information return used to report certain payment transactions to enhance voluntary tax compliance.
The 1099-K form includes the gross amount of all reportable payment transactions.