Doesn’t even LeBron want them? The package that the Lakers offer in exchange for a star who received zero interest

The Los Angeles Lakers seem desperate to help LeBron James and company, but what they offer is not enough for the NBA franchises.

Tick ​​tock, tick tock. The clock of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) keep going and Los Angeles Lakers they have fewer and fewer chances to right the ship to put themselves as serious candidates in the playoffs. Therefore, they desperately seek an exchange.

One of the great problems of the franchise commanded by Lebron James, who does not receive much help from his teammates, is the composition of the squad. Despite being very talented Russell Westbrook or the young Malik Monkthey haven’t been able to produce as a good team on a consistent basis.

So a trade for a star that best suits LeBron’s strengths and Anthony Davis seems like the right solution. The problem is that moving Westbrook is nearly impossible given his level and contract. And, apparently, according to some reports, the packages they offer are not very tempting for franchises.

The package itself consists of two young players with some potentialbut what they haven’t shown enough either enough for the teams to be tempted to accept the offer. One of them has been important in the season, the other has not yet debuted.

The package that Lakers offers and does not receive interest

According to Kevin O’Connor, a journalist for The Ringer, nobody has wanted what the franchise has to give instead of Russ. “They’re calling teams offering a future first-round pick, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker, who have disappointed this season, and no one has taken the bait yet.” O’Connor wrote in an article.