Dollar and euro exceed 100 pesos in the Cuban informal market

Currencies of reference in Cuba exceeded 100 pesos in the informal market, reaching the price of the euro at 105 CUP and the dollar at 100 CUP, in a vertiginous escalation that has Cubans desperate in the face of the depreciation of their salaries in national currency.

The dollarized economy with basic necessities being sold in stores in MLC and a massive exodus of Cubans escaping the crisis and uncertainty on the island, have skyrocketed the price of foreign currency, either to supply homes or to emigrate to third countries.

Representative rate of the informal market in Cuba / El Toque

With a less pronounced rise than that of the dollar or the euro, it is followed by the sale of MLC, which currently reaches 97 CUP, according to the measurement of January 25 established by the rate of the informal foreign exchange market of the independent media The touch.

“This is our informal foreign exchange market rate in Cuba for January 25. We add the values ​​of the median purchase and sale offers, so that they have better references”, reflected the independent press outlet.

A search by CyberCuba of the exchange rates published in the last week on trading pages and social networks, showed values ​​above one hundred pesos per euro and dollar, and detected the growing trend of Cubans calling not to buy foreign currency at these high prices.

Facebook Screenshot

“I buy 200 USD at 100. In Marianao”; “I have 470 dollars at 100. On October 10”; “3,000 dollars at 105”; “I buy 1,500 euros at 105, in Playa. I have thousand bills”; These are some of the messages posted in social network groups such as ‘Buy and Sell dollars’, ‘Sell dollars in Havana’ and ‘Group of Dollars and Euros in Havana’.

Facebook Screenshot

Since on June 21 the Cuban government “temporarily” suspend the acceptance, by Cuban banking entities, of cash deposits of dollars Americans, the price of currency in cash fell on the black market.

Facebook Screenshot

However, after the opening of borders and the decision of the Nicaraguan regime to grant free visas to Cubans, the dollar has begun to rise in price in the informal market, indicating the interest of many Cubans in acquiring this currency to travel or emigrate to third countries.

Facebook Screenshot

For its part, the euro has not stopped rising with the entry into force of the monetary unification that the Havana regime intended to carry out as part of the so-called Ordering task, which has left the Cuban economy upside down and the pockets of Cubans riddled with inflation.

Facebook Screenshot

The situation has led many Cubans to call a “strike” to buy foreign currency in the informal market, with the intention of forcing down exchange prices. But, faced with the rampant crisis with no end in sight, most Cubans are willing to buy euros and dollars to leave a country in which prices, wages and shortages mark a new “special period” that, having Taking into account the forecasts of the global economy, it seems to be here to stay for a long time.