Dollar price today January 26, peso loses 10 cents

Today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.7454 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 10.44 cents in this session, with the spot interbank dollar which closed at 20.7283 units. Next we tell you the price of the green ticket in different banks in the country.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.7283 – Sell: $20.7283

: Buy $20.7283 – Sell: $20.7283 HSBC : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $21.26

: Buy: $20.10 – Sell: $21.26 Bancomer: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $20.92

Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $20.92 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20 Monex: Buy: $20.36 – Sell: $21.36

Buy: $20.36 – Sell: $21.36 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $21.37

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $21.37 Exchange: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.25

Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.25 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.30

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 36,409.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.33 pesos, for $27.94 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

