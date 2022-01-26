Dominican tourism needs 20 thousand extra rooms

The Dominican Republic was a partner country of Fitur 2022 and now he has ahead of him to reap the fruits of what was achieved in Madrid.

the minister of sightseeing, David Collado talked with Free Journal on the Dominican experience and the challenges facing this important sector of the economy.

What did it mean for the Ministry of sightseeing Fitur’s challenge?

The truth is that Fitur 2022 it was a challenge. We made the decision in April 2021, at the previous Fitur, where there was little attendance by the public, a minimum number of countries with stands. We analyzed that the vision was to play to the recovery of the country. 899 thousand Dominicans directly or indirectly live off the sightseeing, 15 percent of GDP, 7 billion a year in foreign currency enter the country, which stabilizes. Only Banco Popular has 59 billion (pesos) in the sector sightseeing so a sector crash sightseeing would destabilize the bank. In 2021 we passed as the same stand and we wanted to give the signal of opening and recovery and that we had another strategy, we signed as a partner country with the conditions that activities be carried out that had never been done, such as the fact that the president of Ifema came to the Republic Dominican Republic to hold a press conference, since the DR was going to participate in their press conference and we took on this challenge. Our country shone and we received six recognitions. We were able to see how the Banco de Reservas closed purchase intentions for US$1.3 billion, that the Banco Popular closed financing for US$1.2 billion, and the president and I were guaranteed investments for US$1.6 billion. The Dominican Republic is in fashion. To say that Fitur was a total success is an understatement… The truth is that we made the most of it Fitur 2022.

What is the biggest challenge facing the sightseeing Dominican after the pandemic and having achieved stabilization?

We need more hotel rooms. To reach the goal of 10 million tourists, more hotel rooms are needed. That is why we are celebrating investments from the private sector for one thousand six hundred million dollars, which was what they confirmed to us directly. Now we have to make a cross between Popular, Reservations and us to see which projects coincide. There are others that bring their own capital or foreign financing, but the Dominican Republic needs at least 20,000 or 25,000 extra rooms. We have 83-85 thousand rooms. We have about 16,000 that are in the beginning of construction, but we need a minimum of 125,000 rooms. The Airbnb are playing an important role, every time we see the data, there are more foreigners who stay in Airbnb and it is a pending issue of the Dominican State that must be regularized.

Which tourists visit the Dominican Republic the most?

The United States is our main source country for tourists. From January to June, 80 percent of the tourists who arrived in the country were Americans. We were able to subsist and keep the machinery running through the sightseeing American. We did? We duplicated the efforts in the United States, to bring the road show and we showed the Dominican Republic and this was very well received. Our second best destination is Canada but it has been closed most of the time and this has made up for the sightseeing Russian. In December the sightseeing Russian doubled and in December 2021 55,000 arrived and so we are seeing what market we promote. Argentina is a good market and Colombia too. In December 30,000 Colombians arrived.

What are we going to do with the problems of pollution and urbanization of the beaches?

We have started a beach rescue plan, to put in lighting, security cameras, put in free internet, reorganize vendors, coexist with them, we believe in a sightseeing that it does not grow with its back to the reality of the Dominican. We started in Guayacanes, we are in Macao, in Galeras, in Los Patos, San Cristóbal and we will go to Boca Chica.

Will the situation of Pedernales change with the master plan?

Pedernales is a very important project for the government. There are six confirmed hotel chains, with letters of intent and signed agreements, and we understand that construction of the hotels will begin in June. Development begins with a first environmentally friendly stage. Pedernales is a reality. But we are also about to submit the tender for the Samaná boardwalk, as I said from the beginning, we believe in the development of tourist centers that also benefit the community and we trust that by the middle of the year, (the work of) Pedernales are already a reality.

We can also talk about a new destination that is Miches. We signed nine months ago with the private sector that the government and cabinet of sightseeing to make the infrastructure… and in Miches we are in the final stage and the businessmen committed to an investment of US$1 billion and that has already begun.

Will something be done about the high tax rates on airline tickets?

Studies show that taxes are not the problem, but that airlines, when they do not have competition, raise prices and that is why in December we put some flights at US$500 from New York because they were at US$1700 and that is an abuse for the diaspora pays we have the strategic plan of having flagship airlines that their ‘hub’ is in the Dominican Republic, open new routes to boost when there is competition… Compared with Mexico we are at the same level in tax matters. Here the issue is competition, that the airlines have to lower prices.

what other kind of sightseeing can we develop beyond beach and sun?

We will promote the sightseeing gastronomic, cultural and religious. There are cities like Antigua, which receive all their tourists at Easter. We will also strengthen the sightseeing ecological and little by little we have been strengthening that. We are repairing Las Marías in Bahoruco, which is an iconic place in Bahoruco, the main resort and so we are looking for other places to strengthen ecotourism, we believe in the diversity that the sightseeing from the Dominican Republic.

News for Puerto Plata “In Punta Bergantín, a distinguished project of the Turusmo Cabinet, the Martinón family, after breakfast with the media, just half an hour before leaving, they told us that they will put 1,800 rooms of American brands in Bergantín, there are three hotels with five spaces that we have, which is what is sought for Puerto Plata. To revive Puerto Plata we have to launch Punta Bergantín because in this way, Playa Dorada rises and the cost of real estate rises and they begin to remodel and build apartments and Puerto Plata becomes more dynamic. In March the president will sleep a weekend in Puerto Plata and we are going to lift the sale of these spaces in Bergantín by plots,” said Collado.