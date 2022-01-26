DR rises two points in Corruption Perception Index

The Dominican Republic rose two points in the Perception Index of Corruption (CPI) 2021 leaving behind his lowest ratings earned in 2019 and 2020.

Citizen participation, Dominican chapter of International Transparency, argued that this was due to the strengthening of the Public ministry and of the Chamber of Accounts, as well as “the conviction and imprisonment of powerful and political figures”.

However, the civic movement considered that it is still too early and limited for the Dominican Republic to leave the group with greater corruption where it has been for decades.

“On the other hand, in 2021 there were acts of corruption and violations of laws that required the suspension or cancellation of more than a dozen officials of the current government, many of whom could be left without sanctions,” the institution warned.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/25/a-group-of-people-in-front-of-a-table-with-a-cake-2f3be637. jpeg Citizen Participation says there is still a long way to go before the country leaves the group with the most corruption (FREE DIARY / DANIA ACEVEDO )

The coordinator of Citizen participation, Leidy White, explained that the cases to which they refer are of the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom), the National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie), the issue of weapons in the Ministry of the Interior and Police, and the cases in the Ministry of Youth.

White called the Public ministry to investigate the cases of this administration that began on August 16, 2020.

“It must be recognized that the cases of corruption clouded our capacity for imagination and this Public Ministry is loaded with cases of corruption from the past administration that, due to a matter of perimir, must do a quick exercise”Leidy WhiteCitizen Participation Coordinator“