Drawn for the track positions of the Pegasus World Cup 2022 | Equestrianism 123

Knicks Go will start for track one position in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup, a race that will be held next Saturday at the Gulfstream Park racetrack and is one of the main events of the Championship Meet.

El moro, son of Paynter in Kosmo’s Buddy, came out on the morling line as the main candidate to win the event. Brad Cox’s pupil is the main candidate to win the Eclipse Award as the best horse of the year 2021 and will be ridden by Joel Rosario, main candidate to win the Eclipse Award as the best jockey of 2021.

Knicks Go will seek to become the first horse to win the event twice, as he was the winner of the 2021 edition. This will be the last competition for this excellent thoroughbred to be retired from breeding. The value of the jump was already estimated at about $30,000.

The main enemy. Life Is Good is, without a doubt, the main enemy of Knicks Go, the horse came out as the second favorite in the morling line and will start for track number four.

The one trained by Todd Pletcher accumulates five wins in six presentations, his only loss was in the reappearance in the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes (Gr. 1) against Jackie’s Warrior, which at that time was led by Joel Rosario, the same Knicks jockey. Go.

Life Is Good will be hosted by Irad Ortiz Jr. winner of the last three Eclipse Awards.

Strategy. Knicks Go must come out on top and Life Is Good to chase him, the other copies will be waiting for some of them to get tired to catch up. The competition will be in distance of 1800 meters.