Duvan Vergara misses the Club World Cup and the Clausura 2022

Finally, the medical report of Duvan Vergara after the injury he suffered on Day 3 of the Closure 2022 and the Colombian will miss the rest of the Mexican tournament and the Club World Cup with scratches.

After medical examinations were performed, it was learned that Duvan suffered a torn ligaments and menisci of the right kneeso he will have to be operated on in the following days and would be out for at least 6 months.

Just this Tuesday they performed the medical check after the swelling went down in her right kneesince I couldn’t stand the pain since last Saturday vs Blue Crosswhen he left the exchange due to injury.

The regulation allows the albiazul board to hire a foreign player to replace Duvan due to the seriousness of the injury, but the final decision will be up to the leaders, since there are a few days to close it.

The campus advanced one day the trip to the Arab Emirateshad planned to leave sunday january 30 to Abu Dhabibut they will finally make the crossing this saturday january 29 to have another day of work.