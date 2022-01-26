Egan Bernal: conclusions of his good evolution, after the accident – Cycling – Sports

The uncertainty for the health of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues, although the news that has been issued in the last few hours has been satisfactory, but not definitive.

Bernal is still hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Clínica de la Sabana, he has responded to treatment, but no one has said the last word, they continue to count down the crucial 72 hours to learn more about his future, which run from 1 in the morning on Tuesday.

He has undergone two operations, one to stabilize the fracture of the femur and patella of his right leg and another to control the problem of the thoracic vertebrae, which is what continues to cause concern.

Although he responds, the doctors assure that they are good signs, but that they are not definitive to say that he is already recovered. Here, the keys to Bernal’s health.

1. Electrical stimuli

When the bad news about his health after the accident last Monday, when he crashed with a bus while training, when talking about a difficult situation, a light of hope was seen.

Minutes before undergoing the operation for the fracture of the thoracic vertebrae, EL TIEMPO confirmed that the cyclist responded to electrical stimuli, which indicated, for the moment, that the spinal cord was fine, although it was a preliminary examination.

The doctors warned that although it was not definitive news, it did bode well for neurological treatment.

2. Success in surgeries

Egan Bernal underwent two operations on Monday, in which the fracture of the femur and the right patella and the thoracic vertebrae were treated.

“The patient successfully came out of his spinal surgery, maintaining the neurological integrity unscathed and preserving the functionality of the segments involved,” it was said.

“The surgeons carried out a reduction of a dislocated fracture from the T5 level to the T6 level, with traumatic disc herniation. In addition, an “instrumentation from T3 to T8” was achieved, it was added.

3. Another problem overcome

However, not everything was successful. EL TIEMPO learned that the 2019 Tour de France champion, during surgery on Monday night, had another chest tube put in, so Bernal has two, one on each side.

Colombian Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team, participates in a Cycling Grand Prix as part of the Cali Fair

And that he could go to the operating room again, because he presented bleeding on one side more than expected. The idea of ​​operating it is to control chest bleeding.

However, thanks to the medical evaluations, Bernal did not have to go through the operating room, since the unit saw that the bleeding had decreased and the issue of pulmonary contusion would be managed.

4. Started to wake up

Together with the previous good news, the Clínica de la Sabana reported that it hoped to gradually wake up the patient, to give him the possibility that with all the volumes of liquid that he has needed, he can gradually recover, which actually happened.

“Right now Egan is awake and being treated in the intensive care unit.”

Bernal’s family issued a statement confirming that the Cundinamarca rider was awake, but was still in the ICU under strict medical care.

“At this time Egan is already awake and is being treated in the intensive care unit, where they will take care of his body as appropriate to the surgeries and the different interventions to which he has undergone,” it was reported. Another excellent news for Egan and his entourage.

5. Movement of your extremities

Positive reports followed. The Clinic reported that Bernal was responding successfully to treatment, that he was awake and that he was moving all four limbs, something they greatly encouraged after the uncertainty surrounding the fracture of the thoracic vertebrae.

“As the hours have passed, the patient has had an excellent response to treatment and the dose of inotropy has been decreasing,” it was confirmed.

Inotropes are drugs that maintain adequate blood pressure and cardiac output.

After noon, the patient adequately tolerated the extubation protocol without any complications, he was conscious and with mobility of all four extremities.

The news is very good, encouraging, but there is still a long way to go to find out the future that awaits Egan Bernal as a person and Egan Bernal as a cyclist.

