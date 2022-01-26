Egan Bernal undergoes surgery after an accident in Gachancipá – Mundo Ciclístico Magazine

The leader of the Ineos Grenadiers, Egan Bernal, goes through a difficult time after suffering an accident on the road to Gachancipá. After learning of the seriousness of the situation, several international cycling figures have spoken out on their social networks, sending multiple messages of support to the ‘beetle‘ Colombian.
With the #ForceEgan several colleagues have spoken to send their best wishes to the winner of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. World-class cyclists like Chris Froome, Tadej Pogacar, Alexander Valverde, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jhonatan Castro Viejo, Rigoberto Uran, Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez, Nairo Quintanaamong others, have written messages of encouragement to the Zipaquieño rider.
Similarly, Jonathan Vaugherssports director of EF Education Nippo and former cyclists such as Victor Hugo Pena Y Fabio Parra They also expressed their support for the Ineos leader.
Given the information that is being produced minute by minute about Bernal’s state of health, multiple signs of support for the Colombian continue to arrive. The most recent was that of his archrival Tadej Pogacar.
One of the first to leave his message of support was former world champion Alejandro Valverde, who expressed his wish for a speedy recovery and the desire to see Egan on the roads again.
Another message that came from abroad was that of former Tour de France champion Chris Froome.
His teammate and fellow Giro d’Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart lamented what happened.
One of the ones that generated the most emotion was that of his compatriot Rigoberto Urán.
His teammate, the Spanish Jonathan Castroviejo also expressed himself on the networks.
His Colombian colleagues did not miss the appointment and joined the messages of support.
For his part, Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López wished Egan a speedy recovery.
Another of those who gave Bernal his voice of encouragement was former cyclist Víctor Hugo Peña.
EF Education Nippo athletic director Jonathan Vaughters joined the messages.
One of the glories of Colombian cycling, Fabio Parra, also expressed his support for Egan.
Finally, Esteban Chaves and his Foundation joined in with a warm message of encouragement.