Egan Bernal undergoes surgery after an accident in Gachancipá – Mundo Ciclístico Magazine

The leader of the Ineos Grenadiers, Egan Bernal, goes through a difficult time after suffering an accident on the road to Gachancipá. After learning of the seriousness of the situation, several international cycling figures have spoken out on their social networks, sending multiple messages of support to the ‘beetle‘ Colombian.

With the #ForceEgan several colleagues have spoken to send their best wishes to the winner of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. World-class cyclists like Chris Froome, Tadej Pogacar, Alexander Valverde, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jhonatan Castro Viejo, Rigoberto Uran, Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez, Nairo Quintanaamong others, have written messages of encouragement to the Zipaquieño rider.

Similarly, Jonathan Vaugherssports director of EF Education Nippo and former cyclists such as Victor Hugo Pena Y Fabio Parra They also expressed their support for the Ineos leader.

Given the information that is being produced minute by minute about Bernal’s state of health, multiple signs of support for the Colombian continue to arrive. The most recent was that of his archrival Tadej Pogacar.

One of the first to leave his message of support was former world champion Alejandro Valverde, who expressed his wish for a speedy recovery and the desire to see Egan on the roads again.

Much encouragement and speedy recovery for a brave and a champion like @Eganbernal. A big hug from Spain, we are waiting for you soon at the races. – alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) January 24, 2022

Another message that came from abroad was that of former Tour de France champion Chris Froome.

His teammate and fellow Giro d’Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart lamented what happened.

It is horrible to read of Egan’s fall. all team @INEOSGrenadiers and the sport hopes for good news. Another reminds of the dangerous roads. We are all hoping you are ok @Eganbernal. So scary to read this news. A sad reminder how dangerous our training can be. — Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeoghegan) January 24, 2022

One of the ones that generated the most emotion was that of his compatriot Rigoberto Urán.

His teammate, the Spanish Jonathan Castroviejo also expressed himself on the networks.

His Colombian colleagues did not miss the appointment and joined the messages of support.

send to my colleague @EganBernal a hug of strength, I am aware of what this type of situation entails, likewise I know that it is always possible to get up and continue with more strength. Speedy recovery! — NairoQuinCo (@NairoQuinCo) January 24, 2022

For his part, Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López wished Egan a speedy recovery.

Our profession is of many risks, speedy recovery @Eganbernal 🙏🙏🙏 – Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) January 24, 2022

Another of those who gave Bernal his voice of encouragement was former cyclist Víctor Hugo Peña.

Champions are made of other stuff and always write new stories.

May the force always be with you @Eganbernal – Victor Hugo Pena / OLY (@victorhugopenag) January 25, 2022

EF Education Nippo athletic director Jonathan Vaughters joined the messages.

One of the glories of Colombian cycling, Fabio Parra, also expressed his support for Egan.

I deeply regret the accident that occurred to our great @EganbernalI trust in his speedy and satisfactory recovery. I send a big hug to her whole family. Cheer up champion! – Fabio Parra (@fabioparracol) January 24, 2022

Finally, Esteban Chaves and his Foundation joined in with a warm message of encouragement.