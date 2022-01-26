Electric car rebate: New York drivers could get up to $9,500

The government of New York continues to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissionswhich is why it recently announced a considerable increase to the program Drive Clean Rebatewith the purpose of helping drivers of electric cars to obtain savings and rebatesthat can go up to $9,500 dollars.

And it is that drivers, residents of New York can qualify for Get up to $2,000 in point-of-sale rebate and $7,500 in tax credit for the purchase of a new all-electric or plug-in hybrid car.

The two benefits can add up to $9,500.

With both benefits, drivers can obtain up to $9,500 dollars, which would represent an advantage and an incentive to boost sales of electric vehicles.

Electric cars are gaining ground in the market, at a time when the big automakers are betting on new technologies.

The Drive Clean Rebate program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), received more than $12 million dollars last week.

so announced Governor Kathy Hochulwho also spoke of disbursement of $2.7 million dollars to local governments.

The resources will be allocated to buy electric vehiclesas well as to place zero-emission fuel/charging stations for public use.

The rebates that electric vehicle drivers can apply for range from $500 to $2,000.

The measure applies to more than 60 car models

The highest reimbursement is for those who purchase a longer range electric vehicle.

The measure applies to more than 60 modelsoffered by dealers in the 62 counties comprising New York.

The other incentive that people who want to buy a electric or hybrid caris to have the possibility of obtaining a federal tax credit of up to $7,700 dollars.

In this case, the amount will depend on the battery capacity of the chosen car.

