Elon Musk says his company is ready to implant chips into human brains | Doctor Techno | Magazine

Tycoon Elon Musk would be ready to start putting microchips in people’s brains, this through one of his companies, Neuralink, because his company is already launching advertisements to hire professionals who can lead clinical trials.

Neuralink’s goal is to treat people with diseases and neurological conditions, such as paralysis, and get them moving again or, more specifically, help them move things with nothing more than the power of their minds. According to the company, so far only studies have been conducted in pigs and monkeys.

The company has launched an announcement to hire a Clinical Trial Director. The position will be based in Fremont, California, promises the applicant will “work in close collaboration with some of the most innovative doctors and the best engineers”, as well as with the “first participants of the Neuralink clinical trial”.

The year 2022 is the one set by Elon Musk for the project to see the light. “Replacing faulty or missing neurons with circuitry is the right way to think. Many problems can be solved by connecting signals between existing neurons.” CEO of Tesla in their social networks last December.

The problem Elon Musk faces is the sheer amount of regulatory hurdles that must be overcome before this project is implemented, even at the trial level.