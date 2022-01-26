“Encanto”: 3 reasons that explain the success of the song “We don’t talk about Bruno”, which surpassed “Let it go” from the movie “Frozen”

Characters of "Charm", the Disney movie inspired by Colombia.

“Encanto” is the Disney movie inspired by Colombia.

The song We don’t talk about Bruno, from the Disney movie “Encanto”, managed to reach the top of the charts in the United States, sharing the podium with artists such as Adele and Glass Animals, while reaching number one in the United Kingdom.

The theme is so catchy that thousands of people have uploaded videos to TikTok singing and dancing with it in the background.

In fact, it has surpassed the success that the song had a few years ago let it go from the Disney movie Frozen, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard chart (let it go got to 5th).

The funny thing is that, apparently, Disney did not think that the impact of the song was going to be so great, so he decided to nominate another theme of “Enchantment” for the Oscars.

