Eugenio Derbez presumes to be the owner of a unique car in the world (PHOTOS)

In recent years, the career of Eugenio Derbez has skyrocketed, and from working as a windshield wiper to support his daughter Aislinn Derbez, he is now one of the most recognizable producers, actors and comedians in the world.

This success has allowed him to obtain a good economic position and thanks to it, he has been able to create his own collection of classic cars.

According to a recent interview he gave for the YouTube channel of Yordi Rosado, is the owner of 18 cars: “I still have a 57 Cadillac, which belonged to my dad. I inherited those from my dad, the classics, and then I’ve been buying some minicars, which I have together with another friend. We have bought about 15, so I am about 18″, the actor told Yordi Rosado.

But nevertheless, What most caught the attention of the driver is that Eugenio claimed to have the Smallest Car in the Worldwhich he acquired when they closed a museum.

“The smallest cars in the world are mine. If you go to a Ripley museum, believe it or not, at the entrance of every museum in the world there is the smallest car in the world. I have one of those and I have a smaller car than the Smallest Car in the World, in Ripley they don’t know“.

“There are only three and mine is out of Ripley’s reach. I have the car that belonged to the Shah of Persia, he was the last owner and he sold it at auction. I had it abandoned there and they bought it in a museum in Atlanta, that museum closed and that’s where I acquired it, “he said.

Before Yordi’s question of “And if you fit in?”, Eugenio responded with an affirmation, however, he explained that “I have not been able to take it out on the street because it is very dangerousit’s an avalanche almost, almost, but it’s registered and everything.

