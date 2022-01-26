Eugenio Pizzuto gets a new club in Europe and they shield him with a millionaire clause

Lille did not take advantage of it but Eugenio Pizzuto will continue with his European experience in Portugal.

Eugenio Pizzuto’s European dream did not start well at all. After being released in Pachuca, the runner-up in the U-17 World Cup with the Mexican National Team in Brazil 2019 was signed by Lille, but the injuries and decisions of the coach in turn they took him away from having his official debut with the French club.

As if this were not enough, without having been able to add minutes in Ligue 1, the French team made his departure official. By decision of both parties, The 19-year-old element reached an agreement to terminate their relationship and return to having the letter in their possession. There was talk of a return to Liga MX and also of joining compatriots, such as Orbelín Pineda and Néstor Araujo, in Celta but his future is in Portugal.

“Arrangement. Eugenio Pizzuto will sign for Sporting Braga. One and a half year contract (until June 2023). Medical tests carried out, officialization is imminent”, announced Pedro Sepúlveda, a SIC journalist, through his Twitter account. In addition, he added that his clause will be 25 million euros.

What injury afflicted Eugenio Pizzuto?

According to the information provided by ESPN, the Pachuca youth failed to recover 100% from the fibula fracture he had in Mexico. That ended up causing “compartment syndrome,” which triggered chronic pain in one of his calves, slowly keeping him out of practice.