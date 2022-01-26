Ex-host of Suelta la Sopa arrives at the Hoy program

After 8 years on Telemundo’s ‘Suelta la Sopa’, the host Juan Manuel Cortes He arrives in Mexico through the front door and surprised by appearing on Televisa’s ‘Hoy’ program on Tuesday, January 25.

The driver appeared in the ‘melon and watermelon’ section next to Martha Figueroa, having a very fresh, fun, correct and fluid participation together with the drivers of the morning.

For its part, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre and Martha Figueroa gave him a warm welcome, where they expressed the pleasure of having him in the morning show and even danced a little when it was time to present him.

Juan Manuel Cortés will be the whole week as a guest in this section of ‘Hoy’ shows and expressed in social networks, his emotion to get to Mexico in this program.

“Here I share with you part of my participation yesterday in the Hoy program. Today we will continue commenting and debating the most controversial issues of the moment”, he wrote on his social networks.

This was the participation of Juan Manuel Cortés in Hoy:

The driver even shared some photos with his morning colleagues along with those he wrote, “I loved participating in the Hoy program where I will be as a guest all week”.

The public celebrated the fresh participation of Juan Manuel and in networks they left some comments about it, “You should stay forever”, “excellent Juan Manuel, how well they got together”, “Juanma, what a joy to see you again on TV”, “let’s hope you stay, you’re great”.