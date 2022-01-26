Exercising 10 minutes a day significantly reduces deaths in adults

If an adult were to add 10 minutes of physical activity to your daily routine would have a significant increase in your quality of life. A study published by the journal JAMA Internal Medicine specifically found that “more than 110,000 deaths in the US each year can be prevented if adults over the age of 40 add 10 minutes of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity to their normal routines.” .

The study took data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey that looked at the activity levels of nearly 5,000 participants ages 40 to 85 and tracked the mortality rates until the end of 2015. On the other hand, according to the World Health Organization, it comments that “it is ideal to take approximately 10,000 steps a day to keep the body active and prevent diseases associated with lack of physical activity.”

The Physical Activity Guidelines for America magazine recommends that “adults aim to get at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity.” And if you can, to increase the benefits, train at least 2 hours and 30 minutes to five hours a week of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes (1 hour and 15 minutes) to 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) of aerobic exercises of vigorous intensity.

The study wanted to show that the nation can be healthier if the individual aims to add an extra 10 minutes of physical activity each day. One of the examples that can be given in this case is doing yoga, walking, keeping the body active and not staying still for a long time in the same position. Betty González, Amway consultant nutritionist says that: “performing regular and systematic physical activity has proven to be a very beneficial practice in the prevention, development and rehabilitation of health”, this with the aim of establishing mental well-being and adopt a discipline