Former employee of Prince Andrew reveals the “strange” training she received to work with him

This is Charlotte Briggs who brought to light the strange collection that the son of Queen Elizabeth II kept in his room.

As if the scandal over the lawsuit he has received for sexual abuse was not enough to be the target of speculation and criticism; New revelations from one of her former employees have fueled rumors of strange behavior.

Briggs worked at Buckingham Palace in the 1990s and his delicate task was to meticulously place stuffed animals in their place on the prince’s bed and in various places in his room, as reported by the British media The Sun.

“As soon as I got the job, they told me about the stuffed animals and how they wanted them. I even had a training day. Everything had to go well. It was very peculiar,” said the former employee.

Charlotte detailed that there were at least 72 teddy bears from around the world, many dressed in sailor suits.

She further detailed that at night, she or another assistant would use a diagram to place the teddy bears in their designated positions around the room. Little bears were stacked in an unused fireplace, while other stuffed animals, including two hippos and a black panther named Papa, Ducks and Prince, were placed on the bed or around the room. Prince Andrew’s two favorite teddy bears sat on mahogany thrones by her bed.

“It was so weird. After all, he was a grown man who had served in the Falklands. But he absolutely loved the stuffed animals and was very clear about how he wanted them to be arranged, ”said the former employee.

Prince Andrew’s surrogate

The role of the Duchess of Cambridge would be about to give a sea change within the British royal family. The news has delighted those of admirers of the British monarchy although that would be the final blow that would seal the fall of Prince Andrew.

And it is that after Queen Elizabeth II set a precedent with her behavior towards Prince Andrew who is in a legal battle over accusations of sexual abuse; other institutions and organizations are also deciding to disassociate themselves from it.

His Majesty stripped him of his title of His Royal Highness and of his military honours. Now the Grenadier Guard, whose leader was Andrés, intends to do something similar.

Although the position was given by default to Queen Elizabeth, the institution wants to appoint a new representative and has the Duchess of Cambridge in its sights, according to information released by the Daily Mail.

In addition to the honor and prestige, if appointed to that role, Kate would be making history because at 40 years old, she would be the first female colonel appointed in the regiment’s 366-year history.

“From the opinion polls through the ranks, everyone would love it to be Kate. We all admire the way she has adapted and carried herself. She never seems to take a wrong step,” a source told The Times.