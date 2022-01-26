Frank Vogel’s future was decided in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James watching closely, seems to have decided the future of coach Frank Vogel in the NBA season according to several reports.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) has not yet been straightened out by Los Angeles Lakers, who continue with the same problems as at the beginning: lack of chemistry and players like Russell Westbrook under criticism.

Lebron James He has been the only one who really showed that he was prepared to face the year, and until last week, the one who was also sure of his job was Frank Vogel. But then rumors began that he was under the scrutiny of the leadership.

Now, it seems that the insecurity in which the Lakers coach was regarding his position is no longer as much as last week, since several reports from reliable journalists indicate that he would finish the season as the head coach. Is Westbrook to blame now?

Frank Vogel is saved in Lakers

“(The Lakers) had a bad night against the Pacers, they’ve been spotty ever since; they beat the Magic; they lost to the Heat. But From what I understand, the Lakers will continue with Frank Vogel. I anticipate that he will be the coach for the rest of the season“, Dave McMenamin said of ESPN.

Another journalist from ESPN, Ramona Shelburne confirmed as much in an article about the Los Angeles-Westbrook experiment. The reporter wrote that despite being in doubt at different times, finally the franchise decided not to replace him according to their sources, at least for the moment, because nobody believes that changing coaches will result in drastic improvements.