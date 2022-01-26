Fundamental MARSS in the attention to covid-19

Between January 7 and 22 of this year, more than one million 100 thousand people have received care in the Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS), facilities that have been fundamental in the care for covid-19.

Alejandro Alarcón López, coordinator of Medical Programs in the Family Medicine Division of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), reported that people with symptoms suggestive of covid-19 should go to this service.

In a statement, the agency indicated that unvaccinated people over 60 years of age and the vulnerable population have priority in care.

The IMSS has 5,181 MARSS in all Family Medicine Units in the country and 57 MacroMARSS in 30 representations, where it is determined whether patients can continue their condition at home or require hospitalization.

Dr. Alarcón López stressed that the symptoms that should be paid attention to are cough, fever, headache and/or difficulty breathing, in order to receive specialized medical services.

Vulnerable groups such as those over 60 years of age who have not been vaccinated, people living with diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer or immunocompromised, are treated as a priority; In addition, a rapid detection test for SARS-CoV-2 is carried out, it was indicated in the statement.

The IMSS indicated that patients with suspected symptoms of covid-19 should go alone, or with a companion if they are a minor, pregnant or have a disability.

Attendees must always use a face mask correctly, maintain a healthy distance, perform hand hygiene and follow the instructions of health personnel.

Alarcón López requested empathy from IMSS beneficiaries, when they go to the Family Medicine Units (UMF) or hospitals, “and help us to make care more agile, by following all the measures and indications provided by health personnel”.

The IMSS official recalled that, since the beginning of the health emergency, human and material resources have been made available to the entitled person.

At this time of the pandemic, your contribution to reduce infections is very important, through healthy distance measures and completing the vaccination schemes against covid-19, ”the agency indicated.

For the location of the closest Family Medicine Unit with MARSS, the IMSS Digital application can be used; It was recommended that it is not necessary for those who had contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19 to attend and if they have any questions, they will be answered at the Telephone Medical Orientation number 800 2222 668.

jcs