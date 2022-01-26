Galilea Montijo defends Yalitza for her pronunciation in English | u-channel

Karina Espinoza

The driver responded to ‘Superholly’, who allegedly criticized the actress

A few weeks ago there was a controversy about the English pronunciation of Yalitza Aparicio. And it is that the actress reacted to the video of super holly, a youtuber who is dedicated to teaching English and reviewing the accent of celebrities.

In her video, Yalitza He clarified that he has not yet mastered English but that he understands that everything is a process. He even supported Holly’s version, who clarified in her content that she reviewed Yalitza’s accent by popular demand and because someone else said that it was perfect, but clearly with bad intentions.

Regarding this controversy, in the Hoy program they talked about the subject and Galilea Montijo came out in defense of Yalitza.

“When you go to the United States, they understand me, I don’t get lost,” said Galilea. And she added annoyed: “Superholly, the day you have Yalitza’s wool, Sofia Vergara’s wool and all those you criticize in your account, then we’ll talk, baby.”

The host was supported by her colleagues on the program and most agreed that people’s pronunciation should not be criticized, particularly celebrities who work in the United States and have to adapt to a language that is not theirs, in addition of other requirements.

“The same Salma. Salma has to speak perfect French and perfect English, but they don’t lose their essence,” Montijo pointed out, to which Raquel Bigorra added: “The success of Sofía Vergara and Antonio Bandera is talking to Latinos in English.”