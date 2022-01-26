Gary Vaynerchuk will open the world’s first NFT restaurant in New York

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

NFTs have been exciting (and perplexing) to the world since they went mainstream in 2021; artist Beeple sold one of his pieces for $69 million at Christie’s, and household names like Jack Dorsey and Martha Stewart have also gotten in on the action, putting their own NFTs up for sale. Now, for the first time, an NFT restaurant will open in New York, reports Grub Street .

Serial entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk, also known as Gary Vee, and his hotel company VCR Group have announced that they will open the world’s first “NFT restaurant” in New York City. Dubbed the Flyfish Club, the members-only restaurant will require diners to pay for their membership with crypto, though the food itself can be purchased with fiat currency.

When Flyfish Club launched 1,151 tokens on Jan. 7, the standard membership, which includes access to a high-end seafood restaurant and lounge, was selling for 2.5 ETH (approximately $7,900). An omakase membership, which includes access to reservations at a 14-seat omakase room where fresh fish from Japan will be served by a yet-to-be-appointed master sushi chef, was selling for 4.25 ETH (approximately $13,485).

At this time, memberships are only available on secondary marketplaces like OpenSea, where the minimum price for a standard membership is currently 4.98 ETH, which works out to just over $12,000. Members will also have the option to lease their token monthly to a non-token holder.

“Our NFTs allow you to own your membership, so you turn a membership into an asset, which you can sell, you can use, you can transfer, you can give away or rent if you’re out of town and you don’t earn.” be available to use during the time period,” co-founder and CEO David Rodolitz told Fox Business. According to Rodolitz, the “very ambitious project” is expected to open in 2023.

According to the Flyfish Club site, the restaurant and its outdoor space will span more than 10,000 square feet in “an iconic New York City location” that has yet to be determined.

