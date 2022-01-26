Google’s most famous app explodes in downloads

The Google Assistant app has already been downloaded more than 1 billion times.

Some of the most popular applications in the Google Play Store are, precisely, the apps of the American giant and a good proof of this is that several Google applications, such as Google Translate or Google Lens, have recently entered the the select club of 1,000 million downloads.

Now, a new app from the American company has reached this milestone, it is the Google Assistant, the most famous application of the great G and the best virtual assistant today.

Google Assistant exceeds 1 billion downloads

As the guys from Android Police Google Assistant tell us has reached 1 billion downloads in the Google app store.

Google Assistant has achieved double your number of downloads in just 7 monthssince in the month of June it reached the figure of 500 million installations in the Play Store.

We remind you that the Google Assistant is integrated into the search application of the American firmwhich is already pre-installed in the vast majority of Android smartphones on the market, with which it would no longer be necessary to install it from Google Play.

However, if we install the Google Assistant application from the American company’s app store, we will have a direct access that we can enter from the application drawer or from the home screensomething really comfortable for a large number of users.

In addition, if we make a long press on the Google Assistant icon we will have at our disposal its two shortcuts: My day and Settings.

Remember that Google Assistant is a completely free application that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

