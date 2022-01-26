Grayscale considers VeChain and Iota, while Coinbase adds 4 small-cap coins

greyscale, the largest crypto asset manager in the world, has added 25 coins to the list of assets that it is considering incorporating into its investment products, including VeChain (VET), Iota, Monero (XMR) Y Axie Infinity (AXS).

Other assets considered are: Algorand (ALGO), Arweave (AR), Bancor (BNT), BitTorrent (BTT), Bora, Convex (CVX), Cosmos (ATOM), Decred (DCR), Elrond (EGLD), Enjin (ENJ ), Fantom (FTM), Gala, Gelato (GEL), Helium (HNT), Holo (HOT), Oasis Network (ROSE), Secret (SCRT), Spell Token (SPELL), Stacks (STX), The Sandbox (SAND ), Universal Market Access (UMA) and Yield Guild Games (YGG).

In addition to the 25 coins added to its assets under consideration, Grayscale also said in a Monday update on its website that had added Amp to its Grayscale DeFi Fund.

The current line of 15 cryptocurrency investment products from Grayscale has $55 billion in assets under management (AUM). The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust account for $31.2 billion of the AUM.

The Grayscale DeFi Fund currently holds $7 million in AUM and is down 35.8% since its inception in July 2021, according to data from the Grayscale website.

Many of the coins being shuffled now are in the top 100 by market cap, according to CoinGecko.

VET was originally launched as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network in 2015, but has since become the native token of the VeChainThor blockchain network. The token and network are used by real-world industries for supply chain tracking and management.

Iota is the native token of the Iota distributed ledger, which helps devices connect to the Internet of Things. The project was founded at the end of 2015.

AXS is the governance token of the game Axie Infinity, which has seen great success in the last year. It traded at $0.97 with a market cap of $48 million on January 26, 2021, and is currently trading at $51.90 with a market cap of $3.6 billion.

Although these three tokens are well known and have amassed a large following, the same does not happen with the tokens that Coinbase has just added to its platform.

Coinbase is the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, with nearly $4 billion in daily trading volume, and on Wednesday included four relatively unknown tokens. The four currencies are: Cryptex (CTX), DIA, Maple (MPL) Y Unifi Procol DAO (UNFI). None of these tokens are currently in the top 500 by market cap, but by including them on the list, Coinbase is staying true to its word to “make many more coins and tokens available by 2022,” according to a Tweet on Tuesday.

The Cryptex team spoke to Cointelegraph about their goals from the Coinbase listing. When asked how a small cryptocurrency project can benefit from this type of listing, co-founder and CEO Joe Sticco said:

“It allows us to remain agile and community-oriented, [al] while now we can reach every corner of the world.

Cryptex is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that manages the TCAP index, which tracks the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies. CTX is up 10.7% in the last 24 hours trading at $10.79.

Sticco also touched on what it takes to get a small project to the point of being considered by Grayscale for an investment product. He said:

“I think in the end, it’s not so much about where we all start… It’s about starting small and working to solve problems that are incredibly difficult so that the future of finance is the best for everyone involved.”

Keep reading: