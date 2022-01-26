Guillermo Burdisso would be the new central defender of Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Cali announced the replacement of central defender Hernán Menosse. As reported by the Colombian champion, Guillermo Burdisso in the absence of medical examinations is a new reinforcement for this 2022.

The announcement was made through an official statement in which it was reported that the player with a long international career would come to reinforce the “sugar” team for all the competitions he has for this 2022.

Burdisso is born in Córdoba, Argentina and is 33 years old. He has played in the Argentine National Team and different clubs in the world.

His professional debut was at the El Provenir club in 2005. He then moved to Rosario Central from 2008 to 2010.

Burdisso released the passport when he was loaned to Rome from Italy in 2010. In 2011 he returned to Argentina to Arsenal and later he was part of Boca Juniors.

In 2014 he was again loaned out to Galatasray in Turkey where he played only one season. He returned to Boca Juniors for another season.

In 2015 he went to Club León in Mexico to play only one season. He finally returned to Argentine soccer in 2018 where he was first part of Independiente and then Lanús. This Tuesday, Guillermo would be part of Deportivo Cali.

Guillermo Burdisso was champion of the Argentine league with Arsenal and with Boca Juniors. He also won the Argentine Cup and in Turkey he was champion of the Cup.