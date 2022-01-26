Guillermo Lasso points out that the dispute between drug gangs responds to the fact that their territory has ‘shrunken’ | Policy | News

The president said that Ecuador has the support of several countries for the fight against drug trafficking.

On the morning of this Tuesday, January 25, the president William Lasso He referred again to the problem of drug trafficking in the country and pointed out that the dispute between gangs is a consequence of the fact that the action of the State has “shrinked” its territory, which is reflected in the increase in drug seizure figures.

Lasso recalled that last year 210 tons of drugs were seized and fifteen tons were seized in the first three weeks of this year, triple the same period in the previous year and that he can guarantee that the Government will confront drug trafficking.

“From the Guayaquil port zero drug is coming out. The territory for these gangs is shrinking and among them they begin to compete for space such as La Playita (…) in order to load drugs in the containers, already leaving the port. What has happened in recent days is a consequence of the fact that the territory has shrunk and the State is present in some places where it was no man’s land and they could do what they wanted to do freely, in the last 15 years,” said Lasso. .

Eight tons of drugs were seized in buildings in two cantons of Guayas

The president added that he cannot be irresponsible and say that they are going to win the fight against drug trafficking in a given time, but he can guarantee that “they will fight head-on” with the support of the United States, Colombia, the United Kingdom and Israel.

Finally, he said that the fight also corresponds to the Armed forces for border control and entry of weapons and that is why more than 1,100 additional policemen are in the streets of Guayaquil to requisition weapons for this city and an extra budget of $9 million for equipment, motorcycles and others. (I)