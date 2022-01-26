Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling are out of the Hall of Fame for the controversy of use of prohibited substances

Lthe reflectors of Hall of Fame were placed on David Ortiz, because his name was the ideal candidate to receive the honors, but behind everything there were also the names of three MLB legends, that on Tuesday they lost all opportunity to be immortalized due to the controversy of the use of prohibited substances.

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, three players who made their mark in the Major Leagues, put a stain on his career due to substance use prohibited to improve performance.

Being in your last year of eligibility, the Baseball Writers Association of America decided to keep his punishment for the three players who used PEDs. Bonds got 66% of the vote, Clemens got 65.2%. Schilling had 58.6%.

Bonds is the career home run leader in the sport and Clemens won a record seven Cy Young Awards. While Schilling was a teammate of Ortiz on the Red Sox who made history in 2004 to end the drought of 86 without a World Series crown.

“My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in my family’s life. …Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. Hopefully now everyone can close this book and keep looking forward by focusing on what’s really important in life,” Clemens said on Twitter.