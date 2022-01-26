Has Anuel AA already proposed to his new girlfriend, Yailin?

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old confirmed this week his courtship with his Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral. It was he himself who published a video on his Instagram profile in front of his more than 26 million followers from all latitudes where they both leave kissing.

The couple had already been seen on the beach where the paparazzi activated the flashes immediately and also at some parties with friends. In addition, both began to publish suggestive photos on social networks until the moment of confirmation arrived.

