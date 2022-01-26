Has Anuel AA already proposed to his new girlfriend, Yailin?

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old confirmed this week his courtship with his Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral. It was he himself who published a video on his Instagram profile in front of his more than 26 million followers from all latitudes where they both leave kissing.

The couple had already been seen on the beach where the paparazzi activated the flashes immediately and also at some parties with friends. In addition, both began to publish suggestive photos on social networks until the moment of confirmation arrived.

Yailin and Anuel AA They met at the end of 2021 when they recorded a musical collaboration that will be released on February 14, a date that coincides with Valentine’s Day and also with the 30th birthday of his ex-girlfriend, the Colombian singer. Carol G.

For his posts on social media, Anuel and Yailin They are very much in love, both share videos in which they pamper each other a lot and leave tender messages despite the fact that Karol G’s fans still do not approve of the new relationship that the “China” interpreter has.

But now something caught his attention and it is one of the last stories he published Anuel AA in which he stole his girlfriend Yailin. In the image, the caricatured couple holding hands appears, but on top of the photo, the singer placed several emojis, among which there is a ring. Has he already asked for a commitment? For her part, the Dominican artist only limited herself to replicating it.