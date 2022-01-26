Health proposes to reduce scientific societies

Javier Elola Somoza, Vicenç Martínez Ibáñez, Julián Pérez-Villacastín and Ángel Cequier Fillat.

With the preparation of the new Royal Decree on Specialties, the Ministry of Health has realized that in Spain there are “too many learned societies” and, in addition, sometimes they are opposed to each other despite belonging to the same specialty. Therefore, they consider that if they undertake a cultural change and will be reduced could collaborate more closely with them by making them more participants in the decisions taken from Health.

“In the field of training we need a cultural change that starts from the medical individual to the Ministry of Health. We have spoken with many scientific societies during the elaboration of the specialty RD and we have too many. This has negative repercussions and weakens the National Health System (SNS)”, assured the general director of Training and Professional Planning of the Ministry of Health, Vicenç Martínez Ibáñez, during a debate organized by the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) on the RD of specialties.

At a table that featured Javier Elola Somoza, president of the Foundation Institute for the Improvement of Health Care (IMAS); Julián Pérez-Villacastín, president of the SEC; and Ángel Cequier Fillat, former president of the SEC, the director of Training and Professional Planning has assured that under the current model it is “very difficult” to collaborate with scientific societies.

“There are scientific societies against others of the same specialty. This way we cant work. For this reason, we have decided to apply our own accreditation model based on countries with successful recertification and training”, Martínez Ibáñez claimed.

This explains the initial position of the Ministry to develop the recertification in a way that is unrelated to the specialties and its subsequent rectification for which it has finally decided to collaborate with the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) and the Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (Facme).

A change in the “role” of National Commissions

For all these reasons, Martínez Ibáñez calls for a cultural change in scientific societies and for them to be clearly committed to “important role” played by the National Commissions of the specialty within a system of co-governance with the autonomous communities, which are the ones who have the competences in health. “In this scenario is where they face the Ministry and the autonomous communities to transmit their knowledge and claims”, stressed the general director of Training and Professional Planning of the Ministry of Health.

Despite the differences experienced by the Ministry, they are open to returning to joint work if the medical organizations change their way of acting. “If the medical colleges themselves and scientific societies they are filing laziness, it will be possible to give more ground to enter the decisions of the Ministry, but as we are today it is better that we offer a proposal to the WTO and Facme, and there will be more proposals until we reach the end. The text will be enriched”, stressed Martínez Ibañez.

What will the ACEs be like?

Martínez Ibáñez has also detailed how the Specific Training Areas (ACE) and has set this spring as the date on which he hopes that “they can already leave”. “Each ACE will be approved by ministerial order and prepared by the Commission of the Specific Training Area”, has detailed the health leader.

As soon as the fFormation will be in a programmed, supervised and paid residence regime. “It is like a resident, only that they are assistants”, has detailed Martínez Ibáñez. It will be accessed through a competition and it will be the ACE committees who decide which medical specialists enter each year based on their experience in said superspecialization in five of the last seven years.

“We need more experts above the specialties, but we are not going to have 7,000 applicants a year. There are going to be some teaching centers of excellence that are going to train the experts, it will not be coffee for everyone nor will there be ACE everywhere. It will be done by contest, not by exam and they will choose”, has detailed the director of Planning and Vocational Training.

For the health leader, the ultimate objective of the ACEs, which will be created one by one, is to find the “fulfillment” of the vocation of health professionals who have been working on certain issues for years “without professional repercussion”, except that of patients and colleagues. In that sense, Martínez Ibáñez has advanced that the remunerations will be at least those of deputies, although the last word will be held by the autonomous communities and the national commissions.