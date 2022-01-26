Holder or alternate? Alfaro gave clues about how he will use Gonzalo Plata

The technical director of the Ecuadorian National Team gave clues about how he will line up on Thursday.

The match between the Ecuadorian National Team is getting closer and Gustavo Alfaro is making decisions about who will be the starting players. ‘La Tri’ was able to count on all those summoned today, so the DT is already outlining the eleven that will seek the three points against the leader of the Qualifiers.

One of the big questions is whether Ángel Mena will be able to be present at Thursday’s game, since he suffered a sprained ligament in his left knee. Alfaro handles two options to replace Mena: that Gonzalo Plata be the starter or line up Alan Franco, who has already performed in that position.

Gustavo Alfaro gave a press conference prior to the match where he spoke about Plata and Franco. “It could be that both (Plata and Franco) play too, why not? Beyond what may happen with Ángel Mena or not. We have used Gonzalo as a starter, in different positions and he is a revulsive that always creates danger”Alfaro declared.

“Gonzalo is doing well, luckily he is playing with continuity and that makes his physical performance much more similar to what he had previously without continuity, something that did not allow him to fully perform most of the game. Alan went through a COVID process , but he has been training with us since 17 and he is doing very well with that physical power that characterizes him“, continued the DT of ‘La Tri’.

“Although (Franco) is not the unbalanced player, I say that it is a context of everything and one sector of the field can be important defensively and the other sector in attack. If Gonzalo has to start somewhere other than the right, but that he also yields us, it will be like that. I saw him with a very good attitude and physically well”finished the Argentine.