“Honduras wants to stay alive and will fight for his life, but we want the leadership”

2022-01-25

Coach John Herdmann he presents himself before the microphones with class like any good Englishman. The Canadian coach referred to the visit his team will have against Honduras on Thursday at 7:06 pm at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium. The strategist of theMaple Leaf” is very clear about their goal: to stay at the top of the octagonal, and to do so, they must focus on one game at a time. The match against the catrachos is the first of the four visits they will have in this second round of the tie. The North Americans are leaders with 16 points, the only ones undefeated.

“There are only six games left after the 40 we have played in the entire tie (since stage one). We all hope to return home to play with our fans, but this is game by game, we must forget about our position in the table and focus on the team that is in front of us, which is Honduras, a team that will fight for their lives. It will be difficult”, referred the Briton Herdmann prior to the fourth window of the octagonal. “Everything is in the adaptation, this will be the most intriguing window of all with the new covid variant, card suspensions, many problems, but we try to complement fundamental things, we have many players on standby ready to play if they are required. . The goal is to keep the group together, the players have built a brotherhood and gained experience to compete in Concacaf. It was necessary to bring in reinforcements like Cristián Gutiérrez (replaces the injured Alphonso Davies) who will be a great element on the left side”, he added. Davis, star of Canada and headline in Bayern Munich German, was not called up as he suffered from myocarditis due to Covid-19 that will leave him off the pitch for a while.