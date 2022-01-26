Sylvia Pasquel: How Alejandra Guzmán went against Adela Micha | AFP

Let’s remember that a little over a month ago Silvia Pinal was in the hospital in a very complicated situation, but we also remember how Adele Michael made some unfortunate comments about it, assuring that he was about to lose his life, something that made Alejandra Guzman who went against the journalist.

On this occasion Sylvia Pasquel was in charge of revealing details regarding this situation, she did it on the program ‘All for women’, conducted by Maxine Woodside, there he was talking about how his half-sister reacted against the popular presenter.

“He was very clever. First I talk to Alejandra and after the video came out, my sister spoke to her to put her in her place. He told him what he had to say, “he began.

Adela also asked Alejandra for an interview, she also spoke to Sylvia but without her knowing what was happening. Adela Micha offered an apology to the actress but she still did not know what was happening or the video that was being shared on social networks and that it became a trend.

“After she interviews me, she sends me a message and tells me “listen to a comment I made and Guzmán already spoke to me and she already reminded me of it and re#ented it for me, but I want to tell you that it is a misunderstood”, assured Pasquel.

Adela Micha had that unfortunate trip, Alejandra spoke to her to “remind her.”



And despite the fact that he did not know what he was talking about, he replied that if he had spoken to him for that specific reason it would have to be for something, that was when he began to receive the comments and the video of the communicator and even had to speak to him to complain.

He told her that this was not done, that her sister was very right to have spoken to her that way, even asking her if she wanted a little more scolding because the truth was “if she deserved it”.

This is how it all happened