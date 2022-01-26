How much snow will we see in the tri-state area? – Telemundo New York (47)

There is a possibility of a possible storm this weekend that could have a major impact on parts of the northeastern United States, and the bigger question is which area will be affected the most?

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the potential development of a major winter storm that could bring a “significant” amount of snow and winter mix to our region beginning Friday night through Saturday morning.

As arctic air returns to our area on Wednesday with wind chills expected through the afternoon and into the single digits overnight, this cold will linger through our weekend and provide us with the first ingredient we need for our weekend blizzard. week, as the chance for a winter storm warning snowfall of more than 6 inches continues to increase in parts of our area.

The storm is expected to come in two parts. The first will be a weak cold front moving south through the region bringing some light snow Friday morning and afternoon. This will be a minor event with minimal accumulations (less than an inch) as we wait for the main storm to begin developing off the Carolina coast on Friday night. Once the storm gets underway, it will most likely interact with the cold front and snowfall will intensify Friday night through Saturday morning. By sunrise Saturday, we could already have 1-3 inches with amounts perhaps even higher, especially in eastern coastal locations.

However, it is too early for an accurate forecast. Uncertainty still reigns, warned the weather service.

While the brunt of the storm is expected to hit parts of New England, depending on the storm’s track, the Big Apple could see significant snowfall Friday night through Saturday afternoon. In another scenario, the city could see a minimal mix of snow and rain.

Temperatures will reach 35 degrees, with a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Friday, and that chance will continue overnight into Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts.

Under this scenario, the next weekend coastal storm would stay farther east in the Atlantic, bringing light snow to New York City, but a major snowstorm to eastern New England.

We continue to monitor the possibility of a significant winter storm affecting the Tri-State late Friday through Saturday. While too soon for specifics, heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding, are all *possible* at this time. Be sure to follow the forecast for updates. https://t.co/0bPDseot0b — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 25, 2022

Forecasters say the storm may bring cold and windy conditions, heavy snow or something in between.

However, a westward shift in the storm’s path of just 50 miles could mean heavy snow for much of New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia, as well as gusty winds that could cause flight delays. and blackouts.

Good Tuesday evening! Much colder air makes a return tonight as many areas drop into the teens by daybreak Wednesday. The very cold air continues right through Wednesday with many areas not getting above freezing. #pawx #njwx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/GFPc4IsL87 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 25, 2022

On the other hand, a track 50 miles further east could leave little, if any, snow for the mid-Atlantic.

The storm could become a so-called ‘bomb cyclone’, which occurs when barometric pressure drops rapidly in 24 hours and brings a significant amount of precipitation.

But the National Weather Service has yet to issue snowfall prediction maps.

Meanwhile, Tuesday was relatively mild for late January with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, slightly above normal for this time of year. However, winds gusting up to 20 mph make it feel a bit cooler.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cold, dry and sunny. Wednesday’s highs will only be in the 20s with wind chill values ​​around 10 degrees cooler. On Thursday, temperatures should be slightly warmer but still below freezing for most of the region.

Wednesday night through Thursday lows will be frigid again. Some light snow is expected during the day on Friday.

Stay connected with The Authority in Time in all our editions and digital platforms.