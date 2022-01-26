How to hide my IP from my iPhone with three different methods

Hide the IP address of your iPhone it is a way to protect your privacy while browsing. Today, there are several methods to do it easily and without major complications. Let’s look at each of them in detail.

How to hide your IP address from tracking on iPhone with iOS 15

iOS 15 has brought a host of new privacy features, including the app privacy report. Another of the changes added on this front are changes to Smart Tracking Prevention functionality, a smart blocking of Safari that is now more effective.

Now we can use it to block trackers from knowing our iPhone IP address. To do this we doing the next:





We open Settings on the iPhone or iPad.

We go to Safari and look for the Privacy and security section.

Under Hide IP address, we have three options: off, trackers only, or trackers and websites.

We choose the option we want and leave.

It should be noted that this functionality of the Intelligent Tracking Prevention does not work to block ads. Its real function is to prevent websites from following our steps online by hiding our IP. The IP can be used, together with other data, to create an advertising profile with our activity.

Use iCloud+ Private Relay to hide your IP





Private Relay is a new feature of iCloud+. iCloud+ was announced last year as a new service that sucked up Apple’s cloud storage space and also added some extra features very interesting. Specifically, there are three:





Hide my email, where we can create random email addresses to sign up for websites and services.

Expanded support for HomeKit cameras, with unlimited number of them recording.

Private Relay, to anonymize our activity on the internet.

It is the latter that interests us, since it has a functionality to hide our IP address accurate and limit it to a general area around us or the entire country. With it, we can hide our activity only in Safari and not in the rest of the connections or browsers.

Use a VPN to hide your IP on iPhone





A virtual private network or VPN for its acronym in English It can be used to hide the IP of our device. Set up a VPN on iPhone It is quite simple when you have contracted one of these services. There are several that can help you connect by hiding your IP or from another country, so it’s worth taking a look at them.

As a general rule, it is usually advisable be guided by those who are paid. Well, the free ones have many covered functions and their privacy can be questionable. So choose wisely if you go for one of these solutions.

VPNs also have the possibility of allowing you to enjoy content restricted by geolocation. From series and movies to sports or web pages. It can be a good solution to watch the US NFL season.