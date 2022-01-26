Hugo Pérez: “We have nothing to lose”

The technician of the El Salvador national team, Hugo Perez He spoke at a press conference prior to the match against the United States, a duel corresponding to the ninth date of the octagonal match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The strategist commented that the meeting will serve the national team to know the soccer level to improve in the future, assuring that “they have nothing to lose and much to gain.”

“We have started to take important steps in terms of knowing where we are and what we need to do to improve. This game is important to know the level we are at right now. When you face those teams, that dictates where you are and it is important know. We have nothing to lose, on the contrary we have a lot to gain and we hope to play a worthy role on Thursday”, he declared.

As for the players, the coach already has the entire payroll, after the incorporation of Enrico Dueñas on Sunday night to the concentration, and expressed that in general terms, he sees the group well in physical terms.

“In general, I think all (the players) are fine. The cold thing is a separate issue. On Thursday we are both going to be cold, the important thing will be to warm up as soon as possible and start playing,” he said.

Regarding the lack of goals, the helmsman of the Central American team said that the team has created scoring opportunities, only that they have not materialized their arrivals in attack, and added that they are “in a better position” since they will have two forwards (Nelson Bonilla and Cristian Gil) who have not yet played an official match in the octagonal.

“The important thing for a team is to create scoring opportunities. What we have lacked in some games is to specify the opportunities that have been presented to us, but we have created. It has nothing to do with a player. Not only a striker should We are in a better position today in the sense that we have two strikers to start the second phase who are Nelson Bonilla and Cristian Gil, but the most important thing will be to see how we can generate scoring situations for them.”

#OctagonalEN | Hugo Pérez: “The USA is the favorite, the only thing I can convey to the players is that they go out without fear and compete and that we put our country above all else, if the player does well, the country will do well” . — THE GRAPHIC (@elgraficionado)

January 24, 2022





About his rival, the United States, the professor revealed three important aspects to “aspire to a good result” against the combined stars and stripes.

“When you play with one of the best teams in CONCACAF, one of the details that we have to take care of is that we cannot give an advantage in the first minutes. Second, we have to be focused and psychologically prepared for anything, whether it is the weather, the environment, the referee, the field, because they are details that cost games. Third, in a game there are always mistakes, but we work so that they do not become goals against immediately, “he said.

Pérez added that the North American team is the favorite to win Thursday’s match, to be played at Lower.com Field.

“The United States is the favorite, the only thing I can convey to the players is that they go out without fear and compete and that we put our country above all else, if the player does well, the country will do well,” he said. .

Last September, El Salvador visited another of the best teams in the area, Canada, in a match in which they lost 3-0, conceding two goals in less than 10 minutes. Coach Hugo Pérez commented that they cannot repeat those mistakes against the United States.

“Against Canada we lost the game in 7 minutes. We did important things to the way we played, but in the first few minutes we didn’t come out prepared to face situations that arose in those minutes. Apart from that, we competed well with Canada, that lesson It can happen with the United States, it doesn’t mean it won’t happen to us. We can’t afford that,” he said.

Regarding the incorporation of Nelson Bonilla, the coach assured that the striker will have no problem joining the idea of ​​the game he wants to implement, since he was under his orders in the qualifying matches prior to the octagonal phase.

“Nelson Bonilla hasn’t been in the entire octagonal, but he was there beforehand. He knows the idea and it’s going to be important. Whether he’s in the starting lineup or not, he already knows the idea we want to implement. I don’t think he’ll have any problems, he’s a scorer,” he concluded. .