Humanity must have a multiplanetary life: Elon Musk | International

In recent years, renowned businessmen and opinion leaders have dedicated themselves to making intriguing predictions about the future of humanity.

(Also read: Cryptocurrencies plummet: the reasons that explain this trend).

On this occasion, Elon Musk, CEO aerospace manufacturing company SpaceXstated that all species on Earth have a “100% chance” of becoming extinct unless humans become multiplanetary.

“There is a 100% chance that all species will become extinct due to the expansion of the Sun, unless humanity is made to multiplanetary life”the businessman wrote on his Twitter account.

(Also read: Musk accepts ‘dogecoin’ cryptocurrency for purchase of Tesla products).

This, in response to a tweet about a recent study showing that there is evidence that a sixth mass extinction event of global biodiversity, this time caused entirely by human activities.

Musk has been characterized by constantly using his social networks.

MUSK CONTINUES WITH THE IDEA OF COLONIZING MARS

​

One of the main projects of his company SpaceX, which has as flagship to starshipis to colonize Mars.

According to Musk, “Starship is the most advanced and complex rocket ever made. We don’t want to have Mars with flags and footprints and not come back for another half century like we did with the Moon. We need a multiplanetary species”.

(Also read: Stock markets and world markets swim in volatility).

Musk’s main idea is to reduce the cost of the journey to this planet, to make it more accessible and create a self-sustaining place.

BRIEFCASE