I didn’t get caught up in RBD

In 2004 the world knew her as Lupita in the youth soap opera Rebel and later as part of the musical group that came out of that project, RBD. Maite Perroni is a risky and fearless woman, characteristics that, she considers, made her enjoy a career in acting and not have feared when the group broke up.

“I am one of living the moment and closing cycles. When Rebelde ended, after five years, for many of my colleagues it was a very hard process to start over and see what they would do. I was already in other things, I was in other projects, with soap opera plans. For me today Rebel and RBD It will be the love of my loves, a project that meant many opportunities, but I didn’t get caught up in that. I was living my present. RBD is over, I hugged him, I thanked him and to this day I do, but I went to build my story. I didn’t have time to be sad.”

These risks meant that for more than a decade Perroni She became one of the favorite protagonists of Televisa and with it her popularity was maintained. Then, in 2019, the actress took new risks: first, leaving Televisa, since she had been working there for 15 years, and second, betting on more daring jobs where the public saw a more sensual side by starring in stories like The game of the keys.

A year later came “Dark Desire”, a series of Netflix in which he had racy scenes and in a plot also far from the pink comedies that he starred in on Televisa.

“I am not a person who is afraid of taking risks, it makes me nervous, like modesty. I was taking different directions that implied challenges in acting, of seeing myself capable or not of power. I have no fear, throughout my life I have been very decisive and I have made decisions that have moved me from place. That does not mean that one does not have insecurities and that you doubt, “he says in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL.

The courage that she claims to have has led the 38-year-old actress to throw herself into forming a musical group, still without knowing what that implied or what it would lead to, but she confesses that, if she had known, she might not have taken it.

“I am a very intense and determined person, I am thrown. Imagine what greater courage than at 20 years old to get on stage without knowing how to sing. I didn’t even sing in the shower. Unconscious they call it. I’m not scared, but when I do it, I see how I do it and that’s how I’ve always done it in my career, “he says.

In “Dark Desire”, whose second season premieres on February 2 on Netflix, Maite gives life to Solar Soul, a successful woman, and a prestigious lawyer and university professor. This one prepares to accompany her best friend on a trip for a weekend, in order for her friend to overcome her recent divorce.

On the trip, Alma meets a young man (Alejandro Speitzer) who will make her escape a wild adventure and relive things that she had not experienced for a long time and awaken in her feelings that she thought were hidden.

This series, he says, means a turning point in his career, since it is a story in which the hot scenes are the main course of each chapter.

“Dark desire determines a new stage for me, this has allowed me to grow and move from place to place, and it is a personal search that has led me to this. I feel happy to have dared to make these changes that have favored me”.

Even with these new plots, mayte He says that he does not rule out a return to traditional melodrama.

“They are different ways of telling a story, as actors we must know how to tell different formats.”

HIS CAREER

01 From 2004 to 2006, he starred in the telenovela Rebelde for Televisa.

02 From 2007 to 2018, he starred in seven melodramas, such as Triunfo del amor.

03 In 2016, she made her film debut with The Arrival of Condado Sierra and continues with other films such as Doubly Pregnant.

04 For 2019, he stars in the series The Game of Keys for Amazon, and continues with Dark Desire for Netflix.