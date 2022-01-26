I was able to sign with Barcelona before Brazil 2014: Héctor Moreno

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 25.01.2022 21:31:25





The FC Barcelona could have added to another Mexican a few years ago, in addition to the Dos Santos or Rafa Márquez, well Hector Moreno it was alleged for the cules prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, They even had everything ready to sign, but something happened to today’s Rayados player that everything fell apart.

Like Paul Aguilar some time ago, Hector Moreno believed that would arrive to the ranks of Barcelona Y I would play with the best soccer players in the world, but an unfortunate event changed his destiny; even so he was in big clubs.

Why didn’t Héctor Moreno sign with Barcelona?

In an interview with ‘TUDN’, Hector Moreno He talked a little about his past and what his crossing in Europewhere before to dispute the Brazil World Cup 2014, had contact with people from BarcelonaThey even had their contract ready, but an unfortunate injury threw everything away.

Moreno revealed that the people of the Culés offered to sign prior to the World Cup, but by chance of fate it did not happen. in the game of Round of 16 in view of Hollandhe he was injured and that blow shattered his hope of being Barcelona’s central defender.

“It would have been different if I wasn’t injuredsince not only were there talks with Barcelona, ​​but also I also had the possibility of having signed before the World Cup. I felt very good in all aspects. What happened happened, it was hardI had to put a pause in life”, confessed the defender.

Despite not having reached Barcelonathe journey of dark is remarkable, because he was with the Spanish from 2011 to 2015, then came to PSVin 2017 the Rome signed him for 2018 arrived at the Real society and finally in 2019 was hired by Al-Gharafa from Qatarthen return to the MX League with Rayados.

​