“If Benzema talks like that, it’s because he hasn’t seen PSG games”

Last Sunday, Karim Benzema, fourth in the Ballon d’Or, publicly defended Leo Messi from the criticism he has received in recent months for his performance at PSG. In an interview with Telefoot, the Real Madrid striker assured that those who criticize the Argentine star do not know about football, some words that have not sat well with Rothen, that in his RMC Sport program he responded to his compatriot.

“When he talks like that it’s because he hasn’t seen the PSG games, it’s not possible. Because if he did see them, he would be at least a little critical. Yes, indeed, this is not the Messi we know who arrived at PSG. That is why criticism is so constructive, it is not always negative. Not to say that Messi is not at his best, we are someone who does not know anything about football, I’m sorry,” Rothen stressed in response to Benzema.

Rothen himself added later in RMC Sport an even more forceful reply against Benzema, to whom he told him that he was passing by to question the footballing opinions of the rest: “I don’t have science infused. But feeling accused by Benzema of not knowing anything about football, when you have 16-17 years of career at the highest level, that you have been playing football since you were 5 years old, that since the end of my career I became an advisor because I love football and it is my passion… Sorry Karim but there you go a bit too far.