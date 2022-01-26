Imibic leads a personalized medicine project in spondyloarthritis

The research group of autoimmune diseases Chronic systemic-inflammatory diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue of the Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba (imibic), leads an “important and innovative” research project on Personalized and Precision Medicine in rheumatic patients with spondyloarthritis and/or psoriatic arthritis, reports the scientific institute itself.

The clinical and basic researchers that make up this group, headed by Dr. Eduardo Collantes, professor at the University of Cordoba (UCO) and head of the Rheumatology service of the Reina Sofia University Hospital, will be responsible for coordinating the project in question, called Premedspa, which will be carried out in a total of 17 Spanish research centers belonging to 6 autonomous communities. Premedspa, financed by the Carlos III Health Institute with an amount close to 900,000 euros, will include around 2,000 patients with spondyloarthritis and/or psoriatic arthritis over the next 4 years

inflammatory diseases of the spine

The spondyloarthritis (including psoriatic arthritis) constitute a heterogeneous group of inflammatory diseases that chronically affect the spine, sacroiliac joints and peripheral joints. This disease can affect other locations such as the eyes, the skin or the intestine. The prevalence in the general population is estimated between 1.2 to 1.8% for spondyloarthritis and 0.6% for psoriatic arthritis, which means that these diseases affect more than half a million people in Spain, with a significant predominance in young people under 40 years of age. This constitutes a health problem with a great impact on the health system due, on the one hand, to the significant incidence of these pathologies in patients who are of active age and whose final outcome, on occasions, is death. mobility limitation definitively and the deterioration of the quality of life; and on the other hand, because a large number of these patients they will need biological therapy at some point in their disease (with the high cost that this implies).

Currently there is some difficulty in correctly identifying patients suffering from this disease, either because different diseases are considered similar, or on the contrary because patients are overqualified when, in reality, they are the same illness. All this prevents personalized treatment, which sometimes results in an insufficient response.

On the other hand, no reliable biomarkers have been described so far in these patients that can predict the response to the most appropriate biological drugs for each patient.

Premedspa intends to deepen the knowledge of these still unanswered questions about the clinical heterogeneity of patients with spondyloarthritis and psoriatic arthritis, improving your diagnosis and proposing new approaches to improve its clinical and therapeutic management. In this way, it will be possible to identify the most effective and safest treatments for each patient and, perhaps more importantly, to identify those patients who will not respond to certain therapies, thus avoiding the risks inherent in these drugs. To this end, the research group will have two coordinators: Dr. Nuria Barbarroja, who will manage the biological and molecular aspects, and Dr. Clementina López, who will be in charge of the clinical aspects and coordination of all the participating centers.